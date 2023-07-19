New Music Scene is Thriving in LB.

Having hosted hundreds of sold out live music gigs and stand-up comedy shows, (including big names such as Goldie Lookin Chain, Spike From The Quireboys, Chris Difford from Squeeze, John Otway and comedians Henning Wehn, Simon Broderick, Ian Stone and more), business is booming! This month they have TV's Ivo Graham and Paul Sinha from The Chase/Taskmaster headlining their monthly Castle Comedy Night and a plethora of live music and other events.

Maxine, one of the owners of The Crooked Crow Bar, said "Support for our venue has been really overwhelming. We knew there was a local live music scene, but as time goes on, we are discovering more and more fantastic new talent. Whilst we do host a lot of great covers and tribute gigs, the original band scene is really exciting at the moment and it's brilliant that we are able to offer these bands a platform."

Teaming up with other local promoters, including From The Sublime and Gazza Records, new bands: CODA RUSHING, Space Pistol, Graveyard Rats, ROWSIE and Gaz Brookfield are all on the billing, plus New York’s: The Grasping Straws and LB bands, Kings Division, Audionasties, The Ology's and Octrain.

Local band Audionasties at The CCB

Vic, other CCB owner added, "As well as various events throughout, we have a regular event ('B4WD') dedicated to showcasing new music on the last Friday of each month, and we have been blown away by the standard of talent and support for the event."