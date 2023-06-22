News you can trust since 1861
New Rotary President for Leighton Linslade

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade held its annual Presidential Handover on Sunday June 18th with outgoing President Robin Comerford handing over to new incumbent Richard Ramsbothom and incoming Vice President Steve Bigrave.
By Richard JohnsonContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
President Richard Ramsbothom & Vice President Steve BigravePresident Richard Ramsbothom & Vice President Steve Bigrave
President Richard Ramsbothom & Vice President Steve Bigrave

A very sociable BBQ was held by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade to celebrate the election of the clubs 2023/24 President Richard Ramsbothom and his Vice President Steve Bigrave. The club thanked outgoing President Robin Comerford for his year in office and in particular his drive to recruit five new members all of whom were in attendance at the event. Newly elected President Richard pledged to continue with the work of Rotary in the community and to look hard at how the club might assist young people as well as maintain the delivery of high profile community events like May Day Fayre.

