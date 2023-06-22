New Rotary President for Leighton Linslade

A very sociable BBQ was held by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade to celebrate the election of the clubs 2023/24 President Richard Ramsbothom and his Vice President Steve Bigrave. The club thanked outgoing President Robin Comerford for his year in office and in particular his drive to recruit five new members all of whom were in attendance at the event. Newly elected President Richard pledged to continue with the work of Rotary in the community and to look hard at how the club might assist young people as well as maintain the delivery of high profile community events like May Day Fayre.