Nine weeks of work to repair Leighton Buzzard’s car park toilets

A nine-week maintenance programme for Leighton Buzzard’s public toilets attached to the multi-storey car park gets under way on Tuesday (April 10).

Leighton-Linslade Town Council took over the running of the toilets in 2012 to save them from closure and is now set to spend a penny on their upkeep (well 4.3million pennies or £43,000 to be precise!)

Since then the cleaning and maintenance costs have been funded by the town council and the facilities again achieved Platinum Award level in the Loo of the Year Awards in 2017.

But to maintain the high standards of the facilities, the £43,000 maintenance programme will now begin.

First up for attention will be the ‘gents’ WC, toilet foyer and baby changing areas. This will be followed by the ‘ladies’ WC and disabled facilities.

The council says the timescale allows work to be delivered whilst ensuring there is always a toilet available “thus avoiding a shut-down of the service in support of the town centre”.

It has stated: “There is no major overhaul taking place, rather general repairs and upkeep with some improvements being made for visitors’ ease of use like sensor operated WC and basin taps.

“To have a quality facility in the town centre is a sales pitch for the town as it ensures visitors are comfortable and able to stay longer and see the whole offer of our High Street businesses.”

Cllr Steve Cotter, chairman of the town council’s cultural and economic committee, added: “Well maintained public facilities are an essential part of the town centre shopping and visitor experience.

“This refurbishment will ensure we maintain the high quality service the town council is committed to.”