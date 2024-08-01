Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor’s Message by Cllr David Bligh, Leighton-Linslade mayor

July was a really busy month for me as your Mayor. As well as the usual committee meetings and steering groups etc I attended and hosted a number of great events of various shapes and sizes.

Remarkably, I was the guest of honour at the opening of the brand-new Leighton Rose Care Home, next door to the garden centre on Hockliffe Road. It's a privately owned business, but has all the latest facilities, including a cinema, bar area and beautifully decorated rooms and lounge areas. The staff seemed very welcoming and, if the reception buffet is anything to go by, those who choose to live there can expect great catering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leighton-Linslade Open Gardens was a great afternoon out. My wife and I covered 7 out of the 9 gardens on offer in Linslade - my apologies to the two we missed, but we just ran out of time. Cllr James Emm, our Deputy Mayor, managed to visit several of the open gardens in Leighton Buzzard the following weekend while I attended the Spectrum Community Arts Summer Spectacular at Vandyke School - congratulations to Jade, her team and all the performers for presenting such an uplifting and joyful show.

The mayor held a fundraising event at Lime Tree restaurant​

During the Euros' Tournament, I visited Elm Lodge Care Home in Linslade and, as it was the morning after a winning England game, some of the residents seemed a bit slow - I can't imagine why. However, after a lively quiz, which I helped with, they seemed to perk up quite a bit!

On 9 July, I hosted my first Mayor's fundraising event. This was on behalf of Reclaim Life and my 60 guests helped raise £880.00 on the night to help them with their fantastic work. Huge thanks to the Lime Tree restaurant staff on North Street for providing a superb banquet. My next fundraiser will be a fish & chip supper and charity auction, on behalf of the Leighton Linslade Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, at the Cod & Waffle on Theedway, just off Billington Road on Tuesday, 24 September. For details on how to book, please visit the Town Council website. I hope you can make it. So far, auction items include a round of golf for 4 at LB Golf Club and hire, for an afternoon party, of one of the town council's park pavilions. I suggest you book your places early!

As many of will know, Saturday, 13 July was Carnival Day in Parsons Close recreation Ground. I was deeply honoured to be a guest of the organising committee and helped to judge the various categories of floats as well as being part of their parade - well done to all that participated - there really were some spectacular entries and I was particularly struck by the energy and enthusiasm of all the crews and marching bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My most recent engagement was at the launch of the Rainbow Day Care Club at Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club in Bell Close. The Club will be providing support to dementia sufferers and their carers every Tuesday and Thursday with games, music, socialising and fun - the staff are lovely and want to get to know all their clients individually so they can find the most appropriate activities for them to enjoy.

August looks like it might be a bit quieter for Mayor events, but I hope you all enjoy the great FREE events that the Leighton Linslade Town Council team is providing during this Summer for all ages and tastes. Do visit the Council's website for all the details.