Alex Mayer MP: Buy Safe, Be Safe - Only buy safe and legal e-bikes

As the popularity of e-bikes continues to ride high, local MP Alex Mayer stopped by Allen’s E-bikes on Leighton Buzzard High Street to back the “Buy Safe, Be Safe” campaign.

The family-run business, which first set up shop in lockdown, wants everyone to know the importance of buying e-bikes from reputable sellers to ensure safety and quality.

“E-bikes are a healthy and eco-friendly way to travel around. And the ones from Allen’s are good quality.” said Alex Mayer.

“Today, I urge everyone to buy from trusted sellers and avoid deals that look too good to be true.”

Alex Mayer MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

The “Buy Safe, Be Safe” campaign is geared up to focus on three core components:

Buy from Trusted Sellers – Don’t let a bargain backfire!

Use Manufacturer-Approved Parts – Stay plugged into safety by only replacing parts with those recommended by the original maker.

Seek Professional Help for Modifications – leave it to the pros to ensure your bike is up to speed on safety.

In a pedal power revolution around one in ten of all new bikes sold are now e-bikes. According to Dave Allen, co-owner of Allen’s E-Bikes they combine fitness, convenience, and a greener way to travel. While most of their customers are currently over 50 the shop offers bikes suited for all types of riders, from sleek, foldable designs to the big and sturdy.

“We’re seeing people from all walks of life choosing e-bikes,” said Dave. “Whether it’s for commuting, running errands, or simply exploring locally, e-bikes are a flexible travel option that’s catching on fast. But don’t get conned by some online deals. Come and look at what we’ve got on offer at Allen’s E-bikes.”

MP Alex Mayer is set to vote on a new law to strengthen protections for people buying e-bike and batteries. This will hold sellers on and offline accountable for ensuring products meet safety standards.