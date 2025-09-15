Central Bedfordshire Council Leader: A Day to Remember: The Tour of Britain in our community

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

Earlier this month, Central Bedfordshire proudly hosted the Tour of Britain cycling race for the very first time. It was great to see our communities come together to showcase our area at its very best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the early morning, streets were lined with families, residents, and visitors, all eager to see some of the world’s finest cyclists race past our homes, schools, and landmarks. The atmosphere was electric – a blend of excitement, pride, and unity.

For our children, in particular, it was an unforgettable experience. To watch elite athletes competing at such a high level on their doorstep was more than just thrilling – it was inspiring. I know many young people went home that day determined to dust off their bikes, pedal with friends, and dream about what they too might achieve. If even a handful of them are encouraged to take up cycling or simply embrace more active lifestyles, the legacy of this event could be huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was also about much more than sport. Hosting the Tour of Britain placed our beautiful area firmly on both the national and international stage. Broadcasters and media outlets got a feel for why we love our area, and visitors travelled from around the country, with many discovering for the first time what Bedfordshire has to offer.

The boost to our local economy was significant, with cafes, shops, restaurants and hotels busier than ever.

A big thank you to everyone – volunteers, businesses, schools, and residents – who played their part in making the day such a success. The Tour of Britain has left us with lasting memories, but also with momentum. We have shown that we can host world-class events, and I am excited for the opportunities this will open up in the future.