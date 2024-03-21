Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade: "I'm dreading opening my council tax bill"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My income has stayed the same but everything else seems more expensive and I have hardly anything left over - how will I cope if my payments for this year go up?

Many of us are feeling overwhelmed as we see our basic costs go up so you’re not alone in finding things difficult.

First off, there are discounts available to some people depending on their circumstances. You may be eligible for an automatic reduction to your council tax, it depends who lives in the property. If you're the only adult in your home, you’ll get a 25% discount on your council tax bill.

Some people in the household aren’t counted - they’re called ‘disregarded people’ and include under 18s, a full-time student/apprentice and more. Depending on how your household is made up, you could receive a 50% discount or even 100%.

If someone has moved out, tell the council as this might change your eligibility. Your discount will be valid from the date when the person moved out. Reduction may be backdated but you should apply as soon as possible just in case.

You can find your council's contact details on GOV.UK.

If you are on a low income you might be able to get your council tax reduced. If you get benefits or have other people living with you, this might affect how much your council tax is reduced by. Your local council will ask you details about your income and your circumstances, so they can work out if you’re entitled to a council tax reduction. They will then calculate your new bill and tell you how much council tax you need to pay.

If you have other people living with you who are aged 18 or over, you might all be responsible for paying council tax. If one or more of you is entitled to council tax reduction, one of you should apply. The council will make a decision and reduce the amount of council tax you have to pay accordingly.

You may also be eligible for additional support if you’ve reached State Pension age or you (or anyone in your household) is in receipt of any working age income based benefits. You can check your Local Authority’s website for further details.

Even if none of the reductions apply to you, you can still apply for a ‘discretionary reduction’. If you’re in this situation you should ask your local council for help. You’ll need to show them evidence of your circumstances. If your immigration status doesn’t let you claim public funds, you can still apply for a discretionary reduction. A discretionary reduction doesn’t count as public funds.

One of our advisers can help you work out whether or not you’re entitled to a reduction or do a benefit calculation to see if you’re entitled to any Council Tax Support towards your bill. We can also help you if you have any Council Tax arrears or other debts that are causing you financial difficulty as well as ensuring you’re receiving every bit of help you’re entitled to.

We know that times are incredibly tough but please remember, you don’t have to face this alone, do contact Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade no matter what the issue.

You can speak to one of our friendly advisers on the telephone on 01525 373878.