COLUMN: Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade advice Column

My kids are excited about dressing up for Halloween, but I’ve been hearing about costumes catching fire. I didn’t realise these products could be so flammable and now I’m worried. I don’t want to stop my kids having fun - is there anything I can do to make sure costumes are fire-safe?

Stories of Halloween costumes catching fire may sound a bit extreme, but some of these products do come with higher fire risks than you’d expect. So, it’s important to know what you should look out for to avoid any accidents as we head into the spooky season.

The reason these costumes can be such a fire hazard is that many are classified as toys, meaning they aren’t subject to the same fire safety standards as regular clothing. This is pretty concerning given kids tend to be running around in their costumes near lit candles in pumpkins, whether at Halloween parties or out trick-or-treating on doorsteps.

You don’t need to scare them out of dressing up, though. Rest assured that there are some safe options out there. Citizens Advice recommends taking these steps to ensure your children’s safety when buying costumes:

Have a safe Halloween!

Source your costumes from reputable retailers. If you’re not familiar with the shop you’re considering buying from, have a look at online reviews first - or play it safe and stick to well-known brands.

Make sure the product has safety instructions. You should be looking out for a UKCA or CE marking and the manufacturer’s name - the UKCA marking is the UK's postBrexit equivalent of the CE certification, both of which indicate compliance with safety regulations.

Check if there have been any product recalls - if a product has been recalled, this could've been because it’s not safe. You’ll need to look at the Office for Product Safety and Standards list, which you can find by searching ‘product safety recalls’ online.

If you’re thinking of making your own costumes, bear in mind that homemade fancy dress may also come with risks. Avoid using materials not intended for clothing like loosely woven fabrics that could easily ignite, and check that the materials you’re using are flame-resistant. To really play it fire-safe at Halloween, you can always avoid candles altogether. You can easily achieve that warm orange glow of a carved pumpkin or create a spooky atmosphere at a party using LED lights instead.

Our friendly advisers at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade would be happy to chat to you about this or any other issue on which you need advice or support. You can ring our Advice Line on 01525 373878 Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday 2pm to 4pm. Alternatively, you contact us via our website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk where you will find an online enquiry form to email us.