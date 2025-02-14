COLUMN: Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade Advice Column

We’re planning a summer getaway to Greece and I’m worried we’ll forget something important, which could ruin the holiday. What steps can we take to make sure we’re fully protected and prepared if anything goes wrong?

Booking a holiday can be overwhelming, especially if it’s been a while since you last went away. It’s unlikely anything will go wrong, but we’ve prepared a simple checklist to make sure you can relax into your holiday knowing you’re protected from the unexpected.

Check your passport is in date - especially for EU travel

Renewing your passport can take several weeks and isn’t something to leave until the last minute. Check the validity of your passport for your trip on GOV.UK by finding out the entry requirements of the country you’re travelling to. If you’re heading to Europe, bear in mind EU countries don’t accept passports more than ten years old. This includes passports issued pre-Brexit, which may have longer expiry dates. Just remember, the golden rule for EU travel is: if your passport was issued over ten years ago, you’ll need to get it renewed.

Booking a Holiday?

Know your rights if something goes wrong

If your flight’s delayed long enough - usually two to four hours, depending on the journey - your airline must provide access to food and drink vouchers, phone calls and emails, and accommodation if you’re delayed overnight. If it’s cancelled, you’re legally entitled to a full refund or replacement flight to help you get to your destination. You’re also entitled to compensation if your airline delays, loses or damages your checked-in luggage.

Get travel insurance

Although it’s an extra expense, travel insurance can cover many of the things already mentioned, like flight delays and lost luggage, but also things like a holiday cancellation and medical emergencies. Citizens Advice recommends getting insurance as soon as you book a holiday to make sure you're covered right away - but always check first to see if an existing insurance policy, or your bank account, covers what you need for your holiday. There’s no need to double up if you’re already covered! The chances are your holiday will be problem-free, but early planning and preparation can make all the difference.

You can find more information and advice about holidays on our website here: Citizens Advice - Consumer - Holidays or you can contact us about this or any other issue. You can ring our Advice Line on 01525 373878 Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday 2pm to 4pm. Alternatively, you contact us via our website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk where you will find an online enquiry form to email us.