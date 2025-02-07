COLUMN: GP Matters

Dr Santiago Dargallo, Leighton Road Surgery

By Dr Santiago Dargallo, Leighton Road Surgery.

I would like to use the column this month to share some important information about Leighton Road Surgery. It remains business as usual now and moving forward but there are some changes taking place behind the scenes. These changes will have no impact on our day-to-day running of the practice and the care we provide to our patients but I think it is sensible to let you know what is happening. The overall contract for the surgery is held by the practice partners Dr Mohit Venkataram and Dr Vaishali Ashar, with East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) contracted to provide services. ELFT has informed Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB), the body responsible for overseeing and coordinating delivery of healthcare in the area, of its intention to end its contract for Leighton Road Surgery.

GP services will continue to be provided by Dr Venkataram and Dr Ashar from the surgery, as usual. Dr Venkataram and Dr Ashar are also working with ELFT to arrange a handover period and practice colleagues will be transferred over to their direct employment.

Letters have been sent to all of our patients to inform them of the news. The key message from myself and the rest of the team here is that the practice will continue to provide care as normal.

It is normal within the NHS for contracts to change at GP practices and there are established systems in place to ensure continuity and avoid any disruption to services.

It is also standard practice that when a contract ends or changes, the practice team remains in place and simply transfers to the new provider.

In short, patients will experience no change in the running of the practice and will continue to access GP services and see the same GPs and practice staff as usual.

We have a fantastic team here at the practice who are passionate about their work and remain dedicated to serving the community.