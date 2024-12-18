Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we come to the end of 2024 we look back over the last 12 months and see just how many changes there have been in our town centre.

Firstly the good news, we've had new businesses open, some existing ones expand, new market traders, more specialty markets, really well attended community events, new benches and planters, colourful bunting, flowers and festoon lighting giving the town centre real lift. Homebase taken over by The Range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly though we've seen some long-established businesses close, more bank branches close, the threat of our main Post Office closing, controversial planning application of a Travelodge off of Church Square, Lidl wanting to open a supermarket on Billington Road, further increases to parking charges and Tesco reducing the amount of free parking from 3 hours to 2 hours.

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

This is all relevant and extremely important when you take into account some of the latest reports just out such as the British Retail Consortium saying that cash use in the shops rose for a second year in a row after a decade of falls, according to retailers. Notes and coins were used in a fifth of all transactions last year as shoppers found cash helped them to budget better. The findings were published after charities told the committee of MP's that numerous groups were excluded from essential services and community venues that had started to refuse cash as a result of fewer branches for them to bank cash takings.

Also the House of Lords report "High Streets: Life Beyond Retail?" was released by the House of Lords Built Environment Committee. It stresses the importance of adaptable, accessible, High Streets with a focus on safety, green spaces and diverse uses/services.

The report calls for better coordination between local authorities, businesses and government to support High Street regeneration and the town centre first policy. Add to that new legislation allowing local authorities to take over and auction leases on properties lying empty for long periods which means there is more focus on our town centres now than ever before so we must continue to lobby for redevelopment Land South of the High Street without further delay!

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273, LB First Facebook page or via Leighton Buzz Radio