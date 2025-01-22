COLUMN: What lies ahead for our town centre

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli

As Halifax closed its branch in town last week I couldn't help wonder what lay ahead for the future of our town centre. Then I heard about a new partnership body representing the interests of high streets across the uk has been launched.

High Streets UK includes business representatives from some of the main cities across the country aiming to develop programmes and policy recommendations to support high streets to drive local and uk-wide growth.

The group will meet quarterly to share learnings and discuss solutions to common challenges faced by high streets across the country, from the rise of retail crime and antisocial behavior to an unwieldy business rates system. Dee Corsi, Chair of High Streets UK said "We know that thriving high streets can be powerful drivers of economic growth and employment, with the positive halo effects felt across the country.

And with the right policy environment, these destinations can contribute much more than just economic growth, they can be places where communities congregate, businesses flourish and investment flows.

I look forward to working with colleagues across the UK to develop new ideas and solutions that will secure the future success of our nation's high streets and the economic, social and cultural impact they have."

It comes after the British Retail Consortium said that footfall at UK shops was down 2.5% in the last 3 months of 2024 compared to the same period the year before. Overall the total UK footfall in 2024 was down 2.2% compared to 2023.

Former chairman of M & S and Asda, Lord Stewart Rose, said "Retail has had a tough time but we need to be optimistic about retail and the high street. We need to find ways to incentivise people, I believe town centres have great potential needing to be repurposed while making it easier for people to do things."

We have a great opportunity to do just that in our town, with the right vision, the redevelopment of the land South of the High Street would make our town centre a prosperous and vibrant place, securing its future for many years to come.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273, LB First Facebook page or via Leighton Buzz Radio.