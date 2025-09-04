Monthly Column by Beds Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard: Funding community action for community safety

Innovation fund logo

Social action is vital for community wellbeing, especially for those communities which are most disadvantaged and marginalised.

It also has an important role to play in addressing community safety. It often builds community resilience and tackles inequality and inequity.

I am defining social action as being about people coming together to help one another improve their lives and solve the problems that are important in their local communities and, potentially, the wider county. This also includes advocacy and non-partisan campaigning for social change.

Across Bedfordshire there are many examples of community groups responding to local needs and advocating for their communities. I want to offer tailored practical support and funding to assist community groups who champion a safer and fairer Bedfordshire.

John Tizard

Currently I spend £2.5m supporting charities and community organisations, which provide services to support victims, to prevent crime and much more. Much of this money is allocated to me as Police and Crime Commissioner by the government to fund specific services in accordance with government requirements. I also have a Community Safety Fund (CSF) of just under £1m which I can deploy at my discretion.

I have taken the bold, but I believe appropriate decision to create a Grassroots Innovation Fund of £200k from the CSF to support genuinely innovative social action.

This initiative turns the traditional funding model on its head. Instead of telling charities and community groups what we expect of them, we are asking “what can you do to make Bedfordshire safer and fairer?”

This about unlocking potential though funding new projects that can make a difference. I am keen to see experimentation and recognise that there may be some failures but with lessons for us all.

Through this Grassroots Innovation Fund community groups can apply for up to £5,000 to support projects.

Applications will be open on 17th September and details on how to apply will be available on our website.

Public money must be managed with prudence and probity. However, I will not allow red tape to stifle creativity. This fund will be light-touch, accessible and focused on outcomes.