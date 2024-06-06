Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Write Away Column- Tuesday 11 June 2024The Power of Words

I think we all forget the power words can have, both spoken and written and not just to yourself but to those around you too. It can be difficult to even start a conversation, especially when you don’t even know what to say. Despite the continued awareness, it still feels like mental health is a stigma that people feel ashamed to talk about.

That’s where the power of words, in whatever form, can reach out to someone, even when they least expect it, books, songs, letters all help people find a place where they feel less alone, like someone else understands what they’re going through. Those words can have such a huge impact, they speak when you can’t. It can be so difficult to explain how you feel to yourself, let alone anyone else. And then that song comes on the radio or you pick up a favourite book and it’s like the artist or writer is speaking directly to you, they just get it.

Maybe this is another way we can use to explain to those closest to us just what’s happening to us, without the hard task of saying it out loud, sometimes that’s just something we can’t do. And for us on the other side, struggling to find the right words to reach out, to help those we see in pain that we can’t take away, what do we do? Even something as simple as a text message to someone, checking in, it starts that conversation. We don’t want to be that person who didn’t check on a friend, until it was too late.

When was the time you really sat down and talked to someone, or tried to write your scrambled thoughts down?

Mental health can be well hidden in most cases, like an invisibility cloak shrouding us. We put on an act, pretend everything is okay, when really it’s not. None of us want to feel so alone that we can’t talk to anyone. There are helplines available 24/7 for all of us to use, and reaching out to a stranger can sometimes feel easier, that we will be judged less. But the truth is, we’re all responsible for looking out for one another, for finding the words to reach out and starting those conversations.