Faith Matters April 2025: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hope from despair. Living in a country where foreign troops have invaded and are occupying your land is traumatic. There may not be world-wide war at the moment, at least not in the conventional sense, but for people living in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon the reality is of bombing, destruction and little sign of peace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the time of Jesus, it was the Roman Empire that was the occupying force; with a puppet government and a religious establishment that lived hand in hand with the military power. The people were desperate for hope and looked for someone to deliver them.

Jesus was not an establishment figure. He was from the north, not Jerusalem. His teaching ran against the grain of both the popular lay movement and the hierarchy of the temple. But what he said and did brought healing and hope that there would be change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matters came to a head just before Passover. Jesus taught in the Temple and was challenged by the religious hierarchy. Eventually he was arrested and tried by the Roman leadership and the local royalty. He was executed and they thought that would be the end of the troubles.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together

But hope does not die easily. Those Jesus had influenced were given courage and spoke out in faith. The movement grew and became unstoppable. It was not an armed uprising. That came later and was squashed. Rather it was freedom in hearts and minds from outward political oppression and religious conformity.

This story is what today encourages some who protest against injustice, the exploitation of the earth for profit, and anything that prevents any human being from being treated with respect and love. It is a tragedy both right wing politics and religion are still combining to create hatred of the other. Faith communities are rightfully protesting and standing for equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Hope rises anew like wheat that springs up green. Life bursts out again where there has been death. Christ is risen!