Faith Matters February 2025: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Fundamentalism is a word that divides opinions. For some it speaks of the beliefs central to faith. For others it appears to be an extremist position of a faith unwilling to change.

Taking time to reflect on fundamentals can help to find ways to live faith today, Lent, which starts on 5th March, is the traditional time for Christians to do that kind of reflection. But other faith traditions have their equivalents.

Buddhists have retreats when they remember Gautama Buddha chose the middle way, not asceticism nor indulgence. He taught that enlightenment was reached by the eightfold path. Jews, Christians and Muslims revere Abraham, who felt called to be faithful and was promised there would be a people of faith. Moses was the law giver for Jews, but the Torah (Law) continues to evolve and change over time. Jesus offered teaching that took the law back to its heart. The rule of God is within but is expressed in love of God and of neighbour. Mohammed was the Prophet who channelled God’s word to a people and gave them five pillars of faith including prayer, charitable giving, fasting and pilgrimage. Like other faiths there are several variants which have emerged over time.

Looking back to the founders of faith can act as a reminder of the essentials. But every faith needs to engage with the world as it changes. Being true to the fundamentals and faithful in the age we live in is a constantly challenging discipline. Confidence in the core of our faith enables us to be open to new understandings and contemporary expressions of how faith is practiced. Some elements of faith may never change, like love and compassion. But how these are demonstrated each day requires deep soul searching and willingness to be changed ourselves.

For people of all faiths and none, to take time to think about what really matters in life is vital. What is fundamental in your life?