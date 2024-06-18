Faith Matters June 2024: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What has faith to do with politics? Faith affects all of life, even politics.

Faith affects every aspect of our lives. It is not restricted to religious behaviour. Everything including home life, work, leisure, the economy, and politics are influenced by faith.

There are some who find their faith leads them into religious vocations: - nuns, monks, priests, imams and so on. But for many it is in industry, commerce, arts, administration, health, education, social work, or politics that they feel called to express their faith.

Harvey Gillman, a Quaker, put it like this,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together.

“…religion … must take into account the whole of our humanity: our attitudes to other human beings in our most intimate as well as social and political relationships. It must also take account of our life in the world around us, the way we live, the way we treat animals and the environment...” (Excerpt from Quaker faith & practice: Fifth edition)

Just as faith can be shown in many different occupations so it can be realised in different forms of politics. Some countries have a form of theocracy, and the government may consist of religious figures. Some have religious political parties within a system of democracy. In the UK there are people of faith in all the major political parties. Certainly, religion and faith are not separate from politics.