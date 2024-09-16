Faith Matters September 2024: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

By Terry Oakley
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:24 GMT
Time flows constantly but some moments are special.

Every day is an opportunity to make peace, show kindness and live faithfully. But some moments, days and seasons have a special significance.

The autumn equinox was on September 21st. It was the time when day and night were of equal length. Days such as this have been significant for thousands of years. Stonehenge is an example of how humans have been aware of times and seasons and marked them with rituals.

Faith is woven through time. It affects every day. Prayers are said on Fridays in mosques, Sabbath observed on Saturdays in synagogues and mass celebrated on Sundays in churches. But every day is a day to love your neighbour.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together

The gardeners’ year is divided into seasons with times for sowing and harvesting. The faith year has its seasons: advent, lent, pentecost and now it is the season of creation. More popularly it is known as the season of harvest, of mists and mellow fruitfulness. There is a time and a season for everything, but each breath can be a minor miracle deserving thankfulness.

Life is celebrated on birthdays and anniversaries. Coming of age and retirement as well as successes and achievements are reasons for parties. Yet each day can be a challenge just to survive and to remain true to what we hold dear. Do we live each day as it comes or live as if it is our last day?

Our lives are short compared to the age of the earth and the origins of the universe. Yet it is our contribution to time which brings meaning and purpose to life.

So let our lives speak of love, peace, truth, and justice. Let each moment be a precious gift of joy to others. Each day can be a chance taken to be kind. Each week can offer an opportunity to reflect on what is good and what is still to be done. Each season we can celebrate, be thankful and resolve to live faithfully.

