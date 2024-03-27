Health Matters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winter Pressure Minor Illness Clinics. They aim to respond to patients ‘on the day’ whenever possible. Appointments offered are not always with GPs but with e.g. Nurse Prescribers, Physiotherapists, and Healthcare Assistants etc. Also, not always at our own surgery, so please check that you understand where to go.

Spring COVID Campaign. Vaccinations will be available and details of eligibility, dates and locations available soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Telephone and Electronic Systems. Updates to surgery facilities include telephones with ‘call back’ and a national on-line ‘eConsult’ facility to replace previous ‘Ask a Question’ routes. Queries via eConsult are directed to relevant professionals best able to help patients and to ensure valuable resources are used to maximum effect. This on-line triage tool is available for non-emergencies at times denoted by each surgery. For general out of hours advice call 111

Edith Griffith Chair of Patients’ Health Provision Group

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) screening is a way of checking if there's a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from your heart down through your tummy - offered to men only, during the year they turn 65. Call 01234 792207 if 65+ but not yet heard and would like a local appointment. More information on www.nhs.uk

Pharmacy First was launched on 31st January 2024. Community pharmacists can supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals where clinically appropriate, to treat seven common health conditions. A record of the consultation will be made and shared with your GP. Conditions: Sinusitis, Sore throat, Earache, Infected insect bite Impetigo, Shingles, and uncomplicated Urinary Tract infections in women.

Local Pharmacy First: Boots, Jardines, Grovebury, Peak, Touchwood, Tesco.

Advertisement

Advertisement