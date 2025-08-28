Health Matters Column: Residents having to play a waiting game for future health facilities

Call for Sites Developer Response 2024-25

Last month saw the publication by NHS England of the latest GP Patient Survey results for 2025 which was further confirmation for the Health Campaign that patients appreciate our practices staff expertise and care but how and where appointments are made continues to be the main concern.

We have now started a more detailed review of the two key documents that will shape population growth and Health Infrastructure Provision for the next 10 years.

Central Bedfordshire Council ‘Call for sites', last year started with 626 locations that equated to developers wish to build a staggering 300,000+ houses, however potential sites have already been reduced to 452 sites, and the council states it is only planning to add approximately 25,500 houses , so it is far too early in the process to raise any serious concerns but we are mindful Leighton Buzzard is considered one of the most desirable locations ( around 10% of ALL the land developers have applied to build in or around Leighton Buzzard – Heath & Reach) as it has great access into London and was referenced specifically by a property expert on local 3 Counties Radio only last week.

Similarly, our review of the BLMK ICB 10 Year Health Infrastructure 2025-2028 published in June 2025 has highlighted nothing more is planned for the town specifically before 2029, so how well the additional 7 rooms at the clinic are utilised for additional patient appointments or any future housing approvals should require an immediate reassessment of the Integrated Care Boards plans.

Additional information about these plans can be found by searching: Central Bedfordshire call for sites 2025

For information about our campaign go to youtube and search LLHPG 202