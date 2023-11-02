OPINION: Independent music show to host first live gig in aid of Ukraine

Unknown Sounds music show has supported our brothers and sisters in Ukraine since the start of the vicious, illegal war enacted by the war criminal, Vladimir Putin. Now they have upped the anti by hosting a live show in aid of Musicians Defend Ukraine Charity Foundation.

Unknown Sounds has been supporting our brothers and sisters in Ukraine since the invasion. The show only plays music by independent bands and solo artists who send in their own music. After the invasion, Pete Saxer, host and producer of Unknown Sounds, was concerned for the well-being of Ukrainian band krapka;KOMA who had previously been featured on the show. He sent them emails and thankfully, he received a response, they were safe. Safe, but their lives had changed overnight. They went from making and producing music to trying to survive the day.

Ira Lobanok from the band began working as a volunteer and helping gather money for supplies for emergency medical teams and started a a blog as a civil journalist to let the world know what is really going on in Ukraine. Pete was inspired by Ira’s actions and wanted to help the cause. With Ira’s contacts in the Ukrainian music scene, Unknown Sounds was able to produce a special show in aid of Ukraine. It featured many Ukrainian artists as well as others support Ukraine.

Here is the link to the show on Mixcloud https://www.mixcloud.com/UnknownSoundsShow/unknown-sounds-show-32-in-aid-of-ukraine/

Pete Saxer - Host of Unknown Sounds

David Nyro, an American singer songwriter from Washington state, wrote a song especially for the show. His tune “Sunflowers” was made into a video which won Best Music Video at the Paris Independent Film Festival, 2022. Find his video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1cikr7Ap18

Unknown Sounds managed to raise some money for the cause as well as spread awareness and Ukrainian independent music.

Since then, we’ve produced another show in aid of Ukraine and continue to play Ukrainian music on every show and of course call for donations. The charitable foundation we support is Musicians Defend Ukraine - https://musiciansdefendukraine.com/en

As there is still need for support, Unknown Sounds has decided to host a Live Show in Aid of Musicians Defend Ukraine Charity Foundation. The gig is on Sunday 5 November 2023 at the legendary Hope and Anchor in Islington London, host to bands such as The Clash, The Cure, The Jam, The Police, Dire Straits, The Specials, The Stranglers, The Damned, Dr Feelgood, X-Ray Specs, Eurythmics, Elvis Costello and Madness to name just a few! U2 (famously in front of 8 people) and Joy Division both had their debut London shows here! Now we have these excellent bands who have played on the show are performing for the event:

Musicians Defend Ukraine Charity Foundation.

Say Yes, Do Nothing https://pxl.to/SayYesDoNothing

Plague UK https://pxl.to/PlagueUK