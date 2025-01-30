Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Compared to December’s flurry of carol concerts and other festive celebrations, January, so far, has been a fairly quiet month on the Mayoral front. This seems to be at odds with the fact that the month seems to be at least 679 days long.

So far, as Mayor, this month I have only attended the Spectrum Community Arts 8th birthday party which was great fun – I particularly enjoyed their human fruit machine – a great and very silly way to fund raise for their hugely valued service offering.

As I write, I’m greatly looking forward to the Mayor’s Quiz Night being held on Friday, 31 January at Brooklands Residents Club. It’s to help raise funds for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, who provide an amazing free to use service, open to all our residents. I’m delighted to say the evening is sold-out, so we should be able to hand-over a substantial sum. Thank you to Michael Anthony Estate Agents for providing the winning team’s prize – obviously, I don’t know who that will be yet, but I sense there will be some strong competition for the honours.

January is often a time for planning ahead for the year and it’s no exception as Mayor. Already, along with the Vicar and his team at All Saints Church, we’ve decided on the order of service for the Civic Service which will be held there on the afternoon of Sunday, 16 March. It’s open to all to attend and, as with my carol concert last month, there will be beautiful music and much to celebrate as we recognise the selfless and remarkable volunteering efforts given by several residents over many years.

Cllr David Bligh - Town Mayor 2024-2025

Planning is also underway for the Town Council’s Annual General meeting, which will be held at the Library Theatre on Lake Street on the evening of Monday, 17 March

The work of the Town Council is in full-swing and I have participated in several committee meetings as the annual budget and spending plan for 2025 / 26 has been put together. The budget was ratified at Monday’s first Full Council meeting of the year and all the details can be found on the Town Council’s website. My huge respect and gratitude goes to the hardworking staff at the White House for putting it all together and making it balance with the pressures of continuing inflation and high demand from residents to continue to provide us all with the excellent services and events we have grown used to.

Lastly, my thoughts go out to the family and friends of Anne Guess, a former Town Councillor, who sadly passed away a few weeks ago. Her funeral is on Thursday, 30 March.