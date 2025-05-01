Mayor's Column: Leighton Buzzard's summer events: May day fayre, pride weekend, and music in the park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a nice vibe around Town with our bustling Market and an increasing number of outdoor events, such as Street Food Heroes, now on the first Friday evening of every month until the Autumn.

As we head towards Summer, we have Rotary’s May Day Fayre in the High Street and Parsons Close on Monday, the 5th. June will bring the Pride and Big Lunch weekend as well as the start of our Music in the Park Season on Sunday afternoons, so lots to look forward to.

We were extremely lucky with great weather for my Spring Fair in Pages Park. About £800.00 was raised for Freddie & Friends from a fun dog show, sponsored by Barney’s Pet Corner, a petting zoo, bouncy castles and lots of stall holders – thank you for your support.

Fun with the farm animals from Wycomb Pastures.

April started with a visit to House of Coffee in Peacock Mews. Did you know they roast the beans themselves in a fantastic machine which seems to do everything coffee related?

As the schools broke up for Easter, I attended the Leighton Middle School Easter Services. What a joy to see and hear such talented musicians and singers. I sat next to the Prebendary Vicar David Macgeoch, and apologised for my terribly flat singing voice – he told me it was too late - he’d already heard it!

Leighton Linslade Rotary Club have funded a number of Emergency Blood Injury kits adjacent to existing defibrillators. The initiative was officially launched at the Post Office on Church Square – thank you to members of Rotary for their public service to our community.

You may have heard that the Royal British Legion Club at Bossard Hall on West Street hold a monthly Saturday Breakfast Club. If you haven’t been, please go – my son and I enjoyed a very convivial morning with good company and a very generously portioned breakfast at a very reasonable price – thank you to RBL.

Winner of the Best in Show

Thursday, the 8th of May, sees the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day which marked the official ending of World War II in Europe. There will be wreath laying at 11AM at the Linslade War Memorial and from 6:30PM there will be bell ringing at All Saints Church followed by music in Parsons Close Recreation Ground and lighting of the beacon there as darkness descends.

My next fundraising event, which will also be the last of the 2024 / 25 Mayoral Year, will be a meal at Number One Kitchen on the High Street on Wednesday, the 14th of May. All proceeds will go to Hospice at Home Volunteers. If you’d like to join me, please visit the Leighton Linslade Town Council website for details of how to book – I hope to see you there.