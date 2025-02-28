Mayor's Message: An honour to perform official opening duties at The Range

January ended on a high note with the Mayor’s Quiz Night. Many thanks to those of you who were able to attend and contributed to raising nearly £1400.00 to help Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade (CALL). Serendipity was clearly on form that evening as CALL’s team also managed to win the quiz – a fine effort with 25 teams competing.

February has seen Mayoral duties return to something like normal. You may have tuned into 3 Counties Radio which was broadcasting live from The Winery on the 4th and I, along with several others, were interviewed about our lovely town and community. I managed to get a few mentions in for our volunteering spirit, lovely parks, the hope that the, soon to close, Westlands Care Home might be used as a ‘meanwhile space’ by members of our creative community and, of course, our shortage of health services for the largest town in Central Bedfordshire.

You may not have visited yet, but many of you came to the opening of The Range, on the old Homebase site. I was asked to do the honours and had several conversations with staff and shoppers. It’s great that all the staff of the old store have been reemployed and many more jobs created as well as the store being reoccupied so quickly.

On Saturday, the 8th, I, along with Cllr Louise O’Riordan, Mayor, presented the Leighton-Linslade Community Awards at the Leighton-Linslade Royal British Legion in Bossard Hall. Created and organised by local resident, Susan Humphrey, Louise and I made over 20 presentations and a great evening was had by all, augmented by several Bond lookalike characters, who really set the tone.

Ribbon Cutting at the Range 7/2/25

Outside Leighton-Linslade I attended the Mayor of Houghton Regis’ Charity Coffee Morning and the Mayor of Luton’s Charity Dinner. Funnily enough Louise was also at both of those – we obviously both enjoy helping our neighbours raise money for good causes as well as our own.

Thank you to Leighton Buzzard RFC for inviting me to another of their Vice-President lunches – great hospitality, as always.

March is looking very busy with two Mayor’s fundraising events. Firstly, my Ceilidh on Friday the 7th with a live band to raise money for Spectrum Community Arts at Astral Park (£10 per head to attend). Secondly, Musical Bingo - no me neither, but it looks like fun - to raise money for Yes We Can, being held at the LB Golf Club on Monday, the 24th (£15.00 per person, and includes a hot meal). For details and to book your place for either, or both events, please go to leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or email [email protected]. I hope to see you there.

The Annual Civic Service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, the 16th of March, at All Saints Church, it’s open to all to attend and, as with my carol concert, there will be beautiful music and much to celebrate as we recognise the selfless and remarkable volunteering efforts given by several residents over many years.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the Library Theatre on Lake Street at 7:30 pm on Monday, the 17th of March.