Mayor's Message August 2025 by Cllr David Bligh

As is fitting during August with schools out and many people away on well-earned holidays it was a very quiet month on the Mayoral front.

However, I was very honoured to be invited by the Leighton-Linslade Branch of the Royal British Legion to lay wreathes at our two War Memorials to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day, signifying the end of World War II, on the 15th of August.

VJ Day is particularly poignant for my siblings and I as our father spent two and a half gruelling years during the conflict with the Artillery of the ‘Forgotten’ 14th Army fighting in the jungles of Burma, Thailand and the Malayan Peninsular. Although he was extremely fortunate not to have been taken prisoner and put to work on the notorious Burma railway, he and his comrades in arms suffered many deprivations. For example, they several months at a stretch on either half or even quarter rations and were exposed to malaria without any protection. According to our mother he and, no doubt, many others suffered with the consequences of the disease for many years later. When he returned home, after the war, she said he had lost a third of his body weight! However, knowing Dad he will have found ways of having some fun with his mates, although I doubt, he had much opportunity to play golf – his main passion in life. He, like so many other survivors of these horrific theatres of war, never spoke about it – truly an amazing generation and we must never forget their sacrifice, particularly those who didn’t come home:

On a much lighter note, I will be holding two fundraising events during September.

Invitation Tea and Train Event

The first is Afternoon Tea and a Train ride on our fantastic Narrow Guage Railway on the early evening of Friday, the 5th in support of the Leighton-Linslade MS Support Group. Please contact Julie Murphy at the White House to secure your tickets – full details are on the Leighton-Linslade Town Council website: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/the-mayor/

My second event will take place on the morning of Saturday, the 20th, at Esquires coffee shop, adjacent to the Market Cross on the High Street. This is to raise awareness and some funds for the good people of Hospice at Home Volunteers who will also have a stall on the Market that day. Again, full details can be found on the Town Council’s website.

I hope you can make it to one or both of these events and I look forward to seeing you there.