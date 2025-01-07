Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victims have rights and we have a duty to ensure that these rights are respected and fulfilled.

The criminal justice system, from policing to prosecution, to court and beyond must always focus on the interests of those who suffer from crime.

This means always treating individual victims with dignity, ensuring their interests are pursued when possible, and providing a clear and transparent explanation when this is not feasible.

Equally as important is balancing this approach with wider community interests. If conflicts arise, which should be infrequent, the community’s interests must come first. In such cases, victims are entitled to know why and to discuss reasons with the decision-maker.

John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire

There are some practical actions that should be expected from police and other services. From the moment they report a crime, victims should be treated respectfully by control room teams, attending officers and all staff they encounter throughout their journey, up to the court hearing and beyond.

Every officer and staff member has a duty to treat victims with compassion, especially as they often endure emotional and physical stress.

This is recognised in police training and the employment of specialist victim engagement officers particularly in areas like domestic abuse and sexual offences. All agencies invest in training, but more can be done to ensure no victim is left unsupported.

Victims should receive regular updates on how their case is proceeding including if their case cannot or will not be investigated and why.

Though criminal justice is not a commercial service, we can learn much from ‘customer service’ practices in other sectors.

This is not just a police issue. We need system change.

Victims need swift decisions by the CPS and cases must go to court quickly. They deserve to know what to expect and should be supported at every stage.

As PCC, I fund victim support services including restorative justice schemes, but more is needed.

Independent advocacy services are vital to support victims from the first emergency call to a final court hearing.

The rights and needs of victims are critical missions, and together with the Deputy PCC, we are determined to achieve system change. We welcome the views of the public, especially victims, to help us achieve this goal.