Monthly Column: Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard

What does it mean when I say that as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) my duty is to be the voice of the community into the police service?

As PCC, I question and challenge the Chief Constable and other leaders across the criminal justice system to ensure fairness on behalf of residents and victims.

This is because I amplify the voices of all victims of crime. I am committed to promoting a safer and fairer Bedfordshire for every resident and every community. This means that all residents should have access to equitable policing, and all victims of crime should have the benefit of efficient criminal justice.

John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire

The concept of fairness must be based on social justice, equality of voice and equitable allocation of resources. Scarce police resources have to be deployed where there is a need for their services and where they can make the greatest impact in the public interest. Everyone is entitled to the protection and service of the police wherever they live and whatever their circumstances, but this does not mean that every place in the county should have the same level or model of policing.

So, as the voice of victims of all crime, I have to take into account the needs of victims of serious crimes such as exploitation and serious violence, and the need for increased police resources in these areas.

My responsibility and indeed my duty is to ensure that I listen to everyone and can provide a voice for the voiceless – but particularly to the marginalised, the disadvantaged and those who struggle most to be heard.

No one should be excluded nor forgotten but - to put in bluntly - I will always put more effort into ensuring that I listen and speak up for the abused child from a marginalised family than to the individual or business which has voice and leverage through their contacts and societal position. This to me is simply fair and right.