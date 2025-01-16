Opinion: Community vision needed for Leighton Buzzard town centre - do you agree?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having visited Liverpool and Chester recently and considering the diversity of town centres in the UK and the challenges faced by them all, I must say I was impressed by Liverpool in particular who managed to pick itself up from the riots years ago and turn itself into a place I want to go back to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All towns of course have different issues and many simply slip through the net of conflicting ideas. Those with a vision for change (like Liverpool had) shows improvement is possible when people get together for a purpose and without different politics.

Leighton Buzzard like every town has its own challenges. However, because of its fairly compact size, it should be easier to have a vision, for particular the high street, moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My own gut feeling for Leighton town, as a retailer for 30 years in the town, as opposed to an independent observer is that we should look at the town centre, not just as shops with empty spaces and permanent scaffolding, but as a community centre which has shops in it.

What does the future hold for Leighton Buzzard town centre?

The closure of banks and building societies is an unexpected blow to the town apart from anything else.

I suggest that empty properties in the town could be used for community projects such as clubs, art classes, music classes, repair or recycling shops etc, on short lets until tenants are found if ever that may happen.

The rates could be waived while in community use. Coupled with that, after school activities could take place in town, in addition to school activities for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free parking after 3pm could be a new chapter to the town’s future in that regard. The town centre would be a family friendly environment. Without a vision for the town going forward, or backward as the case may be, hangs in the balance with resultant issues.

All interested parties need to sit to discuss the vision without prejudices.

> What’s your opinion on the future for Leighton Buzzard town centre? Join the debate by emailing [email protected] or comment on our social media posts. Comments may be used in the LBO’s letters page.