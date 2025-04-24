Opinion: What will Universal mean for Bedfordshire?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The decision, by Universal, to build a major new theme park in Bedfordshire is a huge vote of confidence in our area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This theme park will be a major global destination and can only boost a growing local tourist industry which already boasts Woburn Safari Park, Whipsnade Zoo, Centre Parcs, Dunstable Downs, the Greensand Ridge, the Shuttleworth Collection, Wrest Park, and many others, alongside a series of historic market towns, and plenty of beautiful countryside.

Bedfordshire has much going for it. It’s well connected by road, rail and air, and with a new East West Rail line and stations to come. All benefits which will no doubt have been factors in Universal's decision making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other than the theme park itself, there will likely be new associated infrastructure, jobs in construction and on the site once it's completed, and potentially increased income for any local business (e.g. hotels, retail, hospitality) which can find a way to benefit from the influx of visitors. I have highlighted to Universal that we'll be eager to ensure as many of these jobs as possible go to local residents who apply. The government estimates the economic benefits will be around £50billion to the UK economy.

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

However, as with all major projects, we will need to be attentive to potential risks.

Many people will want to travel to the theme park by road. While clearly the intention will be for that traffic to stay on the M1, A1 and A421, this won't always be the case. Plenty of thought will need to be given to this and I have highlighted to Universal that there will need to be lots of innovative ideas based upon their experiences elsewhere.

In the coming months, the government will be running a planning consultation on the site, and the council will publicise this as widely as it can.

If you want to know anything more, Universal has set up a website here: www.universalukproject.co.uk

This is a pivotal moment for Bedfordshire — and the future is looking very bright.