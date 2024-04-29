OPINION: Write Away May 2024 - We can all do our bit to slow down Climate Change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most of us would probably put this down to Climate Change and the crisis both this country and across the world are currently experiencing.

Are there still things we can do to help slow the inevitable down or is it just too late? What does it mean for future generations?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve just come back from a wonderful week away in the Lake District, where the sun shone every day and it just made the week that much better. But that’s unusual for this time of year, so as always, we go prepared for all eventualities.

Write Away columnist says the time has come for us to close the circle on Climate Change.

But is it so unusual now? Sometimes I wonder if we are losing our definitive seasons, when plants flower earlier, as temperatures change, it feels less cold, even if it is wet too!

But what can we do? Climate breakdown affects us all, from flooding in this country to extreme weather events across the world, they are becoming far too common.

But we can all do something to limit the changes. From the way we travel, to the electricity we use and the food we eat, we can make a difference. Much of the electricity and heat we use is powered by coal, oil and gas, so we can lower our usage by switching to LED light bulbs, using a more efficient setting on our appliances and turning things off when not in use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most people will commute to work, even if not five days a week anymore, but as the roads are still full of cars burning fuel, we can look to other options such as public transport, or cycling or walking if convenient. Just car sharing will make a small difference.

Something I wasn’t particularly aware of that could help is our eating habits. By cutting down on dairy and meat will mean less energy, land and water.

As with anything, changes can impact on something else, so it’s about getting the balance right and each individual has a duty to do their share.

I don’t know about you, but I want to be able to keep visiting the beautiful places around our country and further afield as well as giving future generations the opportunity.