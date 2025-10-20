Political opinion: Cllr Adam Zerny - Declaring war on fly tipping

Fly tipping is a scourge on our towns, villages, and countryside and we're declaring war on those responsible.

Evidence shows most rural fly-tipping is caused by a small number of unlicensed traders. Residents hire them in good faith, only for their rubbish to be dumped illegally. When this happens, the property owner can find themselves being prosecuted and fined, if the waste is traced back to them.

We've all had enough of it and that’s why we’ve launched a new plan to tackle those who dump rubbish illegally. There is a clear message: if you break the law, we will do everything in our power to identify you and ensure you face prosecution.

Our plan includes:

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

Covert surveillance cameras deployed at hot spots across the area.

Mobile recycling points in urban areas to make legal disposal easier.

Clear guidance for residents on how to identify licensed waste collection companies and dispose of domestic waste correctly.

I’ve also written to the Environment Secretary to highlight the challenges rural councils like ours face, and to request stronger fines and measures to prevent unlicensed traders from advertising their services.

Fly-tipping costs the UK economy £1 billion every year, according to government estimates. That’s money which, in part, comes from your Council Tax to clean up after others’ illegal dumping.

You can protect yourself - and your community - by always using a licensed waste carrier. You can check who is licensed in our area here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index

If you see anyone dumping rubbish, note the vehicle registration and description if it’s safe to do so, and report it to the police. To report fly tipping directly, contact Central Bedfordshire Council via Fix My Street: https://fixmystreet.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/

Together, we can protect our towns, villages, and countryside from the eyesore and danger of illegal dumping. Fly tippers beware: we are watching.