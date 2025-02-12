Trees are our secret weapon in the fight against the climate crisis

Alex Mayer MP outside 10 Downing Street with the "Living Legends" petition

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency.

Trees are tree-mendous! Well, that’s what I told a group of environmental campaigners, businesses, charities, and MPs at an event I hosted as Chair of Parliament’s All-Party Tree Group.

And I really believe that - because trees are vital to our environment, our wellbeing, and our future. They clean our air, provide homes for amazing wildlife, and, as we all discovered during the pandemic, improve our wellbeing.

At the event, we discussed the Government’s ambitious tree-planting plans and the need to keep existing trees healthy. I’ve recently been finding out about the importance of ensuring new trees planted around new-build homes survive and thrive.

I’m also concerned about “tree equity” - for example, Woodside Estate in Dunstable and Grovebury Road in Leighton Buzzard are among the 6% most tree-deprived in England. We need trees everywhere.

Stronger legal protections for ancient and veteran trees are also crucial. The felling of the 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree was a wake-up call. We must safeguard these national treasures, which is why I support the Living Legends campaign and handed in a petition at 10 Downing Street recently calling for protection of historic and irreplaceable trees like the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest or the Tolpuddle Martyrs’ Tree synonymous with the birth of trade unionism.

Flood prevention is another major reason to expand tree coverage. With record rainfall in September fresh in our minds, I’ve asked the All-Party Group to explore how tree planting and other nature-based solutions can protect flood-prone areas like Bedfordshire. Climate change is increasing extreme weather events, and flooding threatens homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

Trees help by absorbing rainwater, reducing runoff, and slowing the flow of water into rivers. Wooded areas act as natural flood defences, preventing flash floods and erosion. Studies show tree planting in river catchments significantly reduces flood peaks, saving millions in potential damages.

Protecting and restoring our natural environment is a priority for me. Trees are essential to tackle climate change, the biggest threat our nation, and indeed the world, faces. Government, businesses, and communities must work together to make tree planting a national priority. Because trees aren’t just part of the landscape - they are part of the solution.