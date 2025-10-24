We need to do more to help our town centres

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

LB First column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli

I previously wrote about the government's plans to help town centres by giving local authorities powers to take over empty buildings and turn down betting shops, vape stores and "fake barbers".

There will also be a community right to buy scheme designed to safeguard pubs and open up land for new parks, the idea being that these measures will put power into the hands of the local people so they can decide how best to restore pride in their neighbourhood. But are these measures going to be enough?

The fear is that without other incentives, banning certain types of businesses could lead to simply more shops lying empty. The Federation of Small Businesses has been calling, for a long time now, the reforming of business rates, amongst other things, to encourage people to set up independent shops.

There are many surveys that show that where towns have a large number of independent businesses this proves to be a big draw, people want a variety of businesses doing different things and therefore we must do everything we can to make it attractive for businesses to set up in the first place.

The good news is that our town has a large percentage of small independent businesses, many of which are quite bespoke in the goods and services that they offer, alongside the twice weekly charter market which includes speciality markets and events throughout the year.

Some of our local independents actually began on the market before moving into premises, proving the importance our market has for new start ups as a low cost way to see if they're products and services would do well and help to grow their business.

Clearly there are some empty shops in town and there are gaps in what is on offer but we have a good foundation to build on even if we can always do more.

As we begin to think about Christmas I would ask everyone to come into town and visit as many of our small independent businesses as possible, including the market, and shop locally. With free local buses for the Christmas Festival weekend at the end of November and free parking in the multi-story car park every Saturday throughout December, including Small Business Saturday on the 6th December, you'll have no excuses not to.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273 and LB First Facebook page.