Write Away Column: 25 March 2025 - A sad farewell

So after 11 years, and many words, this will be my last write away piece for the Observer.

I’m sad as I’ve enjoyed sharing my thoughts and ideas, and its kept me writing at a time when other projects have stalled a little. But things change and move on, and maybe the time has come to make way for something different.

When I started contributing to Write Away, I was part of the local writers group, but as life changed, so did I and I felt like the group didn’t work for me in the place I was in at the time. But the group is still going, so if any of you reading this are budding writers, do give it a go, see what opportunities it may bring you, I’m grateful what it gave me when I needed it.

As with most things, you change or your circumstances change, and you find new hobbies to fill your time. Or perhaps volunteering is what you’re interested in. I feel like we’re lucky with Leighton Buzzard, it has much to offer and it can feel good to give something back to where we call home.

A sad farewell from the Write Away columnist

If working in a shop is your thing, there are plenty of charity shops in the town that are kept open solely by the volunteers that run them as well as regular donations from many of us.

If shop work doesn’t float your boat, we have lots of local charities as well as national ones with local groups calling out for volunteers to help with events and fundraising. What about the local food bank or community garden projects if you like to get involved more, or get your hands dirty.

There are also guiding and scouting groups if you’re interested in working with children. Or even something like dog walking or jobs for those that can no longer manage them. There really is something for everyone, and you don’t have to look too hard to find a role that works for what you’re interested in. You never know where it could lead, or the different direction it might take you in. And if its just for the fact that you want to feel like you’re doing some good, giving something back to the community, then what’s stopping you.

I may have written my last words for this column, and this part of doing something has ended, but who knows what’s just around the corner. My next opportunity could be just waiting for me to find it. And maybe, just maybe I’ll meet some of you along the way.

Thank you Write Away for allowing me to have a voice, but now it’s someone else’s turn.