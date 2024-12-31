Write Away column: Starting a new year, what will 2025 bring?

2025 photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

So the decorations have all come down and everything feels a little flat, there is a hole where the tree stood and the house feels a bit empty, all the joy has gone

January can be such a hard month after all the build-up and excitement of Christmas and it’s easy to see how people would struggle. We’re still in the winter season, with short and dark days, the next payday feels like it will never come and there isn’t much to look forward to, or is there?

Many blame the time of year for how they are feeling, and I totally get it. But mental health can be hard any time of the year, not just now. But it is easy to see how things can feel heightened, especially when money can be an issue for some, or that the short days mean we don’t have the time or even the energy to get outside, especially as its cold and often murky.

Some days are definitely harder than others, when the dark mood won’t lift and it feels like there is nothing much to get up for, especially when it still feels like the middle of the night when we wake. But we can try to move forward, baby steps to begin with. Don’t let one month define the whole of the new year.

I gave up making resolutions a few years ago as I felt I was putting far too much pressure on myself, but I also find giving myself smaller, more achievable goals useful to try and focus my muddled thoughts on those harder days. Even if it is just to get through one day at a time, that is good start. I like to look back over the last year, reflect and then try to look forward, like a fresh start if you like, but that too can feel hard if you don’t feel like you’ve achieved much. But it’s not all about the big goals, it just means that some of ours are different. I’ve tried to make some plans with friends and family over the next few weeks, in the hope that it will break up the month, make it feel more manageable. Isn’t that all we can do?

Take those baby steps and keep going. We will get there. And just be kinder to yourself, it matters, trust me. So as we pack Christmas away for another year, instead of looking back and feeling sad, let’s start as we mean to go on and see what the new year will bring, who knows, it may even be better than last year…