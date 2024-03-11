Write Away: Rising costs make it harder to support independent businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But with many rising costs, it means it’s not always possible to afford such luxuries. And I’m also wondering if some things are not always worth what you pay for them, a little overpriced maybe.

A cup of coffee and a slice of cake can set you back nearly £5 to £10 depending on where you go. A burger or a pub meal between £15 to £20 and theatre tickets are rivalling London prices.

Yes these are all treats rather than necessities but things that many of us enjoy, but are becoming to some, difficult to afford. Even a weekly shop in the supermarket has gone up considerably. Rising costs, just not with the wages to match.

We can only hope that things begin to balance out sooner rather than later, but what does that mean for right now? Do we just take it as a given, accept things for what they are, and moan after that we paid too much for our daily coffee? Or will our local independents suffer as we decide that such luxuries remain just that and we no longer enjoy those moments with family and friends.

We’ve all become used to going for a coffee or a meal out, it’s how we socialise and meet people, but I do wonder how long many can realistically afford to do so, without feeling they’re not getting the quality for the money spent, that we’re being ripped off a little.

Pubs, restaurants etc have their overheads to cover the rising costs that we’re all experiencing, but more and more I just find that the quality of what I have in front of me doesn’t match the cost. And that then means staying away. If we all start doing that, what does it mean for the entertainment and hospitality industries? They, along with some high street retailers, took a hit during the lockdowns, and we all missed this side of our lives, but is it still worth it?