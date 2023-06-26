Outstanding footballer visits Outstanding Pre school in Stoke Hammond
Sonny Bradley, captain of Luton Town football club, visited Buttons pre-school in Stoke Hammond to share his fantastic news of the team being promoted to the Premier League.
He came in with his winning medal and enjoyed a picture with the excited children.
Sonny Bradley's son attends the Outstanding pre school and he was very happy to share his daddy for the day.