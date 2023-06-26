News you can trust since 1861
Outstanding footballer visits Outstanding Pre school in Stoke Hammond

His son attends the pre-school
By Clare FarrContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST
Sonny Bradley with the Buttons at Stoke Hammond.Sonny Bradley with the Buttons at Stoke Hammond.
Sonny Bradley, captain of Luton Town football club, visited Buttons pre-school in Stoke Hammond to share his fantastic news of the team being promoted to the Premier League.

He came in with his winning medal and enjoyed a picture with the excited children.

Sonny Bradley's son attends the Outstanding pre school and he was very happy to share his daddy for the day.

Wearing orange to celebrateWearing orange to celebrate
