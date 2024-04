Morrisons Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Google Maps

People are being asked to stay away from a supermarket in Leighton Buzzard after a fire in the car park.

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that there is a vehicle car in the car park of Morrisons in Lake Street.

Emergency services are currently at the scene. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.