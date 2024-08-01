10 summer holiday activities for children in the Leighton Buzzard area

Clockwise from top left: Park Explorer; Family Fun Day; a red panda at Woburn Safari Park; Leighton Buzzard Railway. Images supplied by Leighton-Linslade Town Council (top); Woburn Safari Park (bottom left); Leighton Buzzard Railway (bottom right).

Summer has well and truly arrived in Leighton Buzzard as the sun is beating down on the first day of August.

If you’re looking to keep your children entertained during the holidays, then check out our list of activities and days out below. Notice something missing? Why not email [email protected] with your event, and we’ll add it in!

1. Mead Open Farm, Billington

There's plenty of fun to be had at Mead Open Farm this summer, with activities including tractor and trailer rides, Shaggy's Raceway, SkyTrail and SkyTykes, the rock climbing wall, pedal go-karts, crazy golf, Jumping Pillows, Topsy Turvy Towers, the Digger Village sandpit, and Shaggy’s Cove. If your little ones are animal lovers, there's also the chance to get up close to some cute critters at the lamb bottle feeding, pony grooming, and Bunny Hop sessions. Youngsters can also get involved with Shaggy's Summer Spectacular, which includes zorbing, a silent disco, Meet Shaggy, and an end of day foam party. For more information about prices and events, click here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2. Fairy trail, Parson's Close Recreation Ground - FREE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, the park has been sprinkled with magic and several fairy doors have appeared! See if your family can find all ten of the mystical entrances - download your map here.

3. TACTIC workshops, various locations - FREE

If your children are between the ages of 12 and 19, then they can join the TACTIC Summer Programme for a range of workshops and activities. Workshops include clay art, design your own henna/tattoos, basketball, graffiti workshops, boxing, t-shirt design, jewellery making, and a make a stressball session. There will also be an end of summer barbecue. For more details, click here.

4. Splash and Play, sandpit, skate park and children's play area, Parson's Close Recreation Ground - FREE

The park is home to the popular Splash and Play facility, the beach, an inclusive play area, and the skate park. The Splash and Play facility and the beach are open daily, 10am - 4.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), and 10am – 5pm (weekends) throughout the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toilets have the same opening hours during the summer. The changing places toilet (see below) can be accessed using a radar key.

5. Family Fun Day at Leighton Buzzard Market, August 6 - FREE

Get ready for a day of family fun and excitement as the Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail celebrates summer at the market. Between 10am and 2pm there will be beach holiday-themed fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The exciting event will feature a variety of free activities for children, including a lively Punch and Judy show and mobile balloon modeller from Banana Brain Fun Shows. Kids can also get face glitter from Glamavan, enjoy fun activities with Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre and participate in crafts and activities organized by Leighton – Linslade Children’s Trail. To find out more, click here.

6. Music in the Park - FREE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council's Music in the Park concerts have returned to Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and take place on Sunday afternoons between 3pm (unless otherwise stated) and 5pm. Bring along your family, a picnic, and relax in the shade of the trees. The Town Council organises these concerts to spotlight brass and silver bands from various regions alongside jazz and popular bands.

The full list of upcoming concerts includes: Sunday August 4, The Heath Band; Sunday August 11, Towcester Studio Band; Sunday August 18, Leighton-Linslade Concert Band; Sunday August 25, Chiltern Hills Brass (Bank Holiday); Sunday September 1 RAF Halton Voluntary Band; Sunday September 8, Hemel Hempstead Band; Saturday September 14 – Last Night of the Proms – with Bedford Town Band from 7pm – 10.30pm. To find out more, click here.

7. Movies, reading challenge and crafts at Leighton Buzzard Library

Films this summer include Inside Out 2 at 2pm on Wednesday, August 7. Despicable Me 4 is also showing at 2pm on Wednesday, August 21, and at 2pm on Wednesday, August 28. For more information, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also the children's reading challenge and crafts - FREE

Join in the fun at Leighton Buzzard Library next week:

Tuesday August 6, paint sticks and paint by numbers session from 10am to midday

Tuesday August 6, busy builders session from 2pm to 4pm

Wednesday August 7, cactus craft session from 10am to midday

Wednesday August 7, play dough session from 2pm to 4pm

Thursday August 8, windmill craft session from 10am to midday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday August 8, jewellery making session from 2pm to 4pm (suitable for children over 7 years old).

Friday August 9, heart sewing craft session from 10am to midday

Friday August 9, threading, beading and weaving session from 2pm to 4pm

There is also the Summer Reading Challenge, Marvellous Makers, which is running until September 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Children's Trail Guided Walk, August 14, and Park Explorer activities - FREE

Families are invited to go on "a magical journey" and join the Children's Trail Guided Walk at 10am on August 14. The meeting point is The Library, Lake Street.

9. Woburn Safari Park

Treat your family to a wild day out at Woburn Safari Park. There's also plenty of special activities for the summer, including a visit from several children's TV stars: Police pup Chase from PAW Patrol on August 3; JJ from CoComelon on August 4; Bluey on August 10; Bluey's sister, Bingo, on August 11. For more information, click here.

10. Leighton Buzzard Railway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Bedfordshire's "premier heritage railway attraction", which runs trains along its three-mile line up to five times a week from March to October. Paddington Bear will be making a special visit to the railway just after August ends, on September 1.

Children can enjoy Stonehenge Works where there is the Stonehenge Trail including a children's play area, along with static engines and wagons. There is a steam loco called 'Penlee' where children can climb in the cab, a bomb train from an RAF ammunition depot, a logging train, as well as displays about sand quarrying and military railways.

Passengers can visit the craft shop, which sells drinks and confectionery, too, and there is also the Train Shed Cafe. Click here for more information.