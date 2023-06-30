News you can trust since 1861
11 beautiful gardens in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade welcome visitors to raise cash for charities

Money raised will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Spectrum Community Arts
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
Take a look around the gardens and help raise money for two good causesTake a look around the gardens and help raise money for two good causes
Take a look around the gardens and help raise money for two good causes

Eleven beautiful private gardens will be open to the public in July to help raise money for two good causes.

On Sunday, July 9 six gardens in Leighton Buzzard will welcome visitors – followed by a further five in Linslade on Sunday, July 16.

The gardens will be open from 12pm to 5pm and give visitors the chance to look at the impressive work carried out by amateur gardeners.

Programmes are now on sale at £5 per adult from Selections Pet & Garden Store, 36 High Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1EA and provide entry to all the gardens on the respective open days. Programmes can also be purchased from noon on Sunday, July 9 at 49

Most Popular

Taylor’s Ride, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3JN and on Sunday, July 16 from 7 Rock Lane, Linslade, LU7 2QQ.

Money raised will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Spectrum Community Arts – a not-for-profit organisation providing performing arts workshops for people with disabilities and additional needs

Visitors will also be able to enjoy hot and cold refreshments available from some gardens. Refreshments and programmes purchased during the open days are cash only.

The event is sponsored by estate agent, Fine Homes Property Ltd. Thanks also to Leighton-Linslade Town Council for its support as part of the Leighton-Linslade in Bloom initiative.

For further details, call or text Gill Miller: 07742516240 or email [email protected] – or visit the Facebook page at Leighton Buzzard & Linslade Open Gardens.

