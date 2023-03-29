120-year-old Linslade landmark that honours town's 'greatest benefactor' restored

A Linslade landmark that honours the town’s “greatest benefactor’ has been restored

A new lion's head has been placed on The Henry Finch Memorial Fountain, a feature that was installed 120 years ago in Linslade Recreation Ground. Mr Finch donated the park to the community so that children had somewhere to play – rather than the streets.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "The Henry Finch Memorial Fountain occupies a central position in the Green Flag Award-winning Linslade Recreation Ground. The 1903 fountain was erected to commemorate Henry Finch. This was financed by public subscription in gratitude for the donation of the park. It, therefore, is a legacy not only commemorating Henry Finch but also the people of Linslade.

"After being missing for several years, the lion’s head has now been successfully replaced. Using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, one of the existing heads was scanned and used as a template. A new head was then cast and chemically aged to match as closely as possible the existing heads. The project was funded directly by the council and was delivered well within the agreed budget."

Mr Finch was popular in Linslade because he started the Horticultural Society and instructed that flower show day should be a public holiday so that people could enjoy themselves.

Formerly a Londoner who made his money out of breweries, pubs and gin palaces, Mr Finch came to Linslade because he was attracted by the hunting scene in the area. He bought a hunting box, which he demolished when he built an imposing home on the site and named it 'The Gables’. He then became chairman of the Linslade Urban District Council and was known as a public-spirited, generous and just man.

The first of his public gifts was an organ for St Barnabas’ Church. He also restored the church at Old Linslade which was falling down.