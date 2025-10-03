13 Bedfordshire spots for pumpkin picking and Halloween adventures this October

1 . Halloween Arts & Crafts

Get creative this Halloween! Free arts and crafts for kids 3+, no booking needed, at Bennett’s Splashside Park Café in Houghton Regis on 29th October. On October 31, kids can also create your their Halloween bear, dress it in fun costumes, enjoy juice & snacks, join a session (SEND options available), and purchase extra outfits. Pre-booking is essential for this and tickets are £25! Photo: Daisy Anderson