130 jobs up for grabs at Bedfordshire Aldi stores including Leighton Buzzard - with salaries up to £63k

Aldi is looking to hire 130 colleagues in Bedfordshire – including at its Leighton Buzzard store.

The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £63,000.

This includes full and part-time positions such as caretaker and store assistant, all the way up to store manager.

An exterior view of signage at a branch of the budget supermarket Aldi (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year. Aldi is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres up and down the country.

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25. Warehouse selectors get a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

