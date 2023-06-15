Damien, engaging wholeheartedly in care home community life, enjoys a lively chat with residents while kindly offering crosswords and word searches to keep their minds active and spirits high.

A 15-year-old Duke of Edinburgh volunteer helped make a difference at a Leighton Buzzard care home.

Damien Du Tolt, who studies at Samuel Whitbread Academy, stepped forward to volunteer at Elm Lodge Care Home, while juggling his school commitments and dreams of a future in the Army.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From his first day at Elm Lodge, Damien jumped right in and started making a difference. His friendly demeanour and vibrant energy quickly won over the hearts of the residents as he chatted with them and offered crosswords and word searches, even confidently assisting with the more challenging clues.

Damien, the son of former staff member Laetitia Du Toit, is intimately familiar with Elm Lodge. His mother Laetitia had dedicated a decade of her life to Elm Lodge, working diligently as both a carer and an activity coordinator before her departure in 2021. During her time with Elm Lodge, Damian actively aided his mother in various activities. This hands-on experience spurred a keen interest in him to continue contributing to the facility in a similar capacity.

"Damien's enthusiasm and compassion are truly remarkable," says Krasi Nikolova, manager at Elm Lodge Care Home "He's a brilliant example of how young volunteers can make a real difference in the lives of our residents. We're thrilled to have him as part of our volunteer team, and we know our residents look forward to his visits."

This volunteer position is part of Damien's commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award, a programme aimed at helping young people develop the skills, experiences, and confidence they need to make a difference in their communities. Damien embodies the spirit of the DofE Award and Elm Lodge couldn't be prouder to support him in his journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement