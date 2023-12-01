Here is where you can send, collect and return deliveries in the town

From today, three Leighton Buzzard and Linslade branches of the Post Office will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.

For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device. David Saenz, chief growth officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel.”

“Whether you’re sending a Christmas gift to a loved one or selling second-hand items online, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable service with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard and giving consumers yet another reason to keep using Post Offices, so they remain at the heart of our communities.”

The Post Office locations that you can ship with Evri are:92 Clarence Rd, LU7 3EL and 111 Stanbridge Rd, LU7 4QA in Leighton Buzzard and 33-35 New Rd in Linslade.