30 pictures from Linslade Canal Festival as thousands enjoy colourful day

Throughout the event, attendees were treated to performances by local choirs, Hilltop Ceilidh Band, and the Swing Ninjas in the paddocks area.

Abbie Gathard and Chasm also both performed in the paddocks, and later at Peace Meadow and Poplars.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Visitors strolling along the tow-path enjoyed viewing a variety of working, trade, and pleasure boats.

"Members of the Dunstable and District Boat Club provided insights into owning a pleasure boat and the pleasures of life on the waterways. Trade boats offered handmade items and canal memorabilia, while Raymond and Nutfield returned to showcase the historical working life of canal boats.

"On the land side, traditional craft demonstrators such as stick makers, skep builders, and wood carvers shared their skills. Local charities were also present to educate and inform visitors about their environmental work."

The Paddocks area featured traders alongside handcrafters and traditional demonstrators in the craft tent, while a traditional funfair entertained younger visitors.

At the lakeside area, storytelling, craft workshops, and a vintage fire engine provided fun and excitement for all ages while the Birds of Brey captivated audiences in the Poplars area.

The spokesman added: "Leighton-Linslade Town Council extends a heartfelt thanks to our supporters and local charities, including the Canal and Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, The Greensand Trust, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Central Bedfordshire Council for their assistance in making this event a success."

1 . Linslade Canal Festival Hundreds flocked to Linslade Canal Festival on Saturday for craft stalls, entertainment and fun in the sun.Photo: News Photo Sales

2 . Cheers A Pimms or gin were the perfect treat on a hot day!Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales