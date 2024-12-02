30 sparkling pictures of Leighton Buzzard's Christmas Lights Switch On

Thousands of residents and visitors gathered to witness the highly anticipated lights switch on and firework display in the town centre at 7pm.

Gennaro Borrelli, Chair of LB First, led the countdown with town mayor Councillor David Bligh, Alex Mayer MP, the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court, and representatives from Freddie and Friends joining the stage as special guests for the evening.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: “Throughout the weekend, the town was alive with festive activities. Friday’s celebrations featured a vibrant Christmas craft and gift market, a tasty food court and a lively funfair. Local performers entertained crowds with the event expertly hosted by the Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers Club.

"Saturday kept the momentum going with the bustling Charter Market and the Santa Dash organised by Leighton Fun Runners from Parson’s Close Recreation Ground. Meanwhile, street theatre and musical performances animated the High Street, spreading festive cheer.

“Despite Sunday morning’s grey skies, shoppers filled the High Street to explore unique gifts, enjoy delicious treats and enjoy captivating street theatre performances and musical acts.”

Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to express “sincere thanks” to all contributors, including Every Active for sponsoring the weekend’s entertainment.

"Special recognition is also deserved for LB First whose ongoing support ensures the event’s success,” the spokesman added.

Feedback on the Christmas Festival Weekend is welcome. Residents and visitors can share their thoughts by emailing [email protected] and contacting the events team.

Are you organising a Christmas event in Leighton Buzzard? Why not email [email protected] and tell us more!

1 . Counting down to Christmas! Gennaro Borrelli, chair of LB First, led the countdown with town mayor Councillor David Bligh, Alex Mayer MP, the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court, and representatives from Freddie & Friends. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

2 . A tree-riffic time Decked up for a special occasion. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

3 . Holly jolly jumpers Performers donned their favourite festive jumpers and hats to wear on the night! Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council