Are you the perfect owner for these pets?

These four adorable animals are looking for their forever homes in Bedfordshire.

National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) has plenty of lovely animals that may be the perfect addition to your home.

Buster the American Bulldog, Storm the German Shepherd Cross, and rabbits Snowy and Space are four of the many animals currently residing at NAWT Bedfordshire.

The centre helps various animals including cats, small animals, dogs, and pigs.

Visit the NAWT website to find out more.

1 . Buster Buster is a gorgeous eight month old American Bulldog who may be able to live with other dogs and is friendly to people. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

2 . Buster Buster is looking for a home where he can have lots of fuss and squeaky toys. He will need a confident owner with time to train him Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

3 . Storm Storm is a six-year-old German shepherd Cross who has a big personality, and an even bigger heart Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

4 . Storm Storm would love to explore secure fields with his new owners, and has potential to play with other dogs while out and about. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales