4 adorable animals who are looking for their forever home in Bedfordshire

Are you the perfect owner for these pets?
By Natalie Cummings
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT

These four adorable animals are looking for their forever homes in Bedfordshire.

National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) has plenty of lovely animals that may be the perfect addition to your home.

Buster the American Bulldog, Storm the German Shepherd Cross, and rabbits Snowy and Space are four of the many animals currently residing at NAWT Bedfordshire.

The centre helps various animals including cats, small animals, dogs, and pigs.

Visit the NAWT website to find out more.

Buster is a gorgeous eight month old American Bulldog who may be able to live with other dogs and is friendly to people.

1. Buster

Buster is a gorgeous eight month old American Bulldog who may be able to live with other dogs and is friendly to people. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire

Buster is looking for a home where he can have lots of fuss and squeaky toys. He will need a confident owner with time to train him

Storm is a six-year-old German shepherd Cross who has a big personality, and an even bigger heart

Storm would love to explore secure fields with his new owners, and has potential to play with other dogs while out and about.

