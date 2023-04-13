An international company has chosen Leighton Buzzard as the destination for its first UK warehouse – and it's predicted to bring 50 jobs to the community.

Turkish company OPLOG opened its new centre today (April 13) and believes the town offers an "exciting opportunity". The business serves leading brands such as Sony, Tupperware, and Rossmann, and combines robotics with "easy-to-use, in-house fulfilment software".

Halit Develioglu, CEO and founder, said: “Bringing OPLOG to the UK marks a major step in our company's journey. I am excited to launch our fulfilment centre, and I am super confident that this will be a major part of our global fulfilment network.

The new warehouse. Image: OPLOG.

"As the fourth largest e-commerce market in the world, opening our first UK warehouse in Leighton Buzzard offers an exciting opportunity for us to add significant value to UK businesses and consumers. We believe that OPLOG will be highly efficient and competitive in the UK's logistics market."

OPLOG describes itself as a "leading, tech enabled fulfilment company", which aims to help businesses succeed by "localising and expediting" their distribution and fulfilment operations. It intends to hire 50 employees in Leighton Buzzard, who will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations.

An OPLOG spokesman added: "Outsourcing supply chain and fulfilment operations with us gives emerging businesses the ability to deliver excellent customer experience right from the start. Whether it be restocking inventory, tracking orders, or personalising packaging, every detail can be handled at the click or tap of a device."