50 sparkling photos as Leighton Buzzard festive lights switch-on kicks off the Christmas Festival Weekend

The Leighton-Linslade Christmas Festival weekend kicked off on Friday with the opening of the Christmas craft and gift market, the food court, funfair and Santa’s grotto.

The main stage on Friday evening then hosted the festivities with performances from local community groups and musicians before the lights switch-on at 7pm by local VIP Holly King-Mand, now widely known as the nation’s favourite English teacher who shot to social media fame after offering free, live and interactive English lessons to children around the world during the pandemic.